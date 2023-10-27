Varsity Workers Reject New Condition For Payment Of Withheld Salaries

The union appealed to President Bola Tinubu to rescind his decision and approve unconditional payment of the withheld salaries.

Last week, Tinubu directed the granting of the waiver with a mandatory requirement that the Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment must secure a DoU establishing that this exceptional waiver granted will be the last one to be granted to all other education sector unions.

However, the development did not go down well with the academic technologist union when its national president, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma in a statement yesterday in Abuja described the DoU condition as draconian and undermines the fundamental human right to freedom of expression and association guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution. headtopics.com

He insisted that nothing has been lost due to the strike and called on well-meaning Nigerians to intervene to ensure payment of withheld salaries of its members in full for a sustainable industrial harmony.He said, “The attention of the leadership of our great Union, the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has been drawn to this development which we consider as a matter of great concern and worrisome.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Abductors Of Nasarawa Varsity Lecturer Demand N15m RansomAbductors of the female lecturer with the Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), Dr Comfort Adokwe are demanding N15 million before her release. Read more ⮕

US Varsity Bestows Honorary PhD On Fauziya BuhariThe American Management University, California, USA, has conferred an Honourary Doctorate Degree (PhD) in Leadership and Management on the Special Assistant Read more ⮕

Kidnapped Nasarawa Varsity's Female Lecturer Regains FreedomThe abducted female lecturer of the Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK), Dr Comfort Adokwe, has regained her freedom after three days in captivity. Read more ⮕

Gov Abiodun offers support as hoodlums rob, rape varsity studentsOgun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has offered support for some students of the Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, Ijagun, Ogun State who were robbed and raped by some unidentified hoodlums on Tuesday at some private hostels in Abapawa. Read more ⮕

Varsity suspends examination as robbers attacked, raped studentsA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Subsidy Removal: Reps reject motion to make WAEC, NECO, JAMB, others free for Nigerian studentsThe motion sought to urge the Ministry of Education to declare 2023 and 2024 WAEC, NECO and JAMB examinations registration free to enable the common man have a direct benefit of fuel subsidy removal palliatives. Read more ⮕