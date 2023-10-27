Air Chief Approves New Directorate To Handle Land Matters

control, document, manage and administer all Nigerian Air Force (NAF) lands and landed properties across the country.

The director of public relations and information (DOPRI) Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, in a statement he issued yesterday, said the new directorate which will be domiciled under the Logistics Branch, will among other functions, interface with the various ministries of lands as well as the base commanders to ensure that all matters related to trespassing and encroachments on NAF lands and landed properties are expeditiously dispensed with in line with extant laws.

He said NAF had in the course of its expansion over the years acquired lands and landed properties in various parts of the country while some were allocated to the service by some state governments and the federal government. headtopics.com

Gabkwet said incessant issues of trespassing, encroachment and needless disputes over undemarcated or unfenced boundaries of some of these lands and landed properties necessitated the need for a proactive step towards securing all NAF lands as well as avoiding conflicts and disputes with civilians, institutions or organisations.

