Nigerian Student Breaks Record In SAT Examination

Speaking on his success in an interview with LEADERSHIP, Chukwudi said two major factors influenced his outstanding score.

“Firstly, it was the grace of GOD that saw me through and secondly was intensive reading, determination, and hard work. It took me months of reading, studying, preparing, and practicing for this exam.“I also used a lot of website materials to practice and understand what the SAT is all about. I can also say for sure that I had a lot of sleepless nights and I am grateful to God that those nights paid off.

He advised students who intend to participate in the test to be focused. “I believe that anyone writing the SAT should have it in mind that this outstanding score does not come so easily because it will require your time, focus, determination, setting of goals, resilience, energy, patience, practice, and prayers. headtopics.com

“Preparing for the exam is tiring and stressful, especially the sleepless nights but never give up on yourself and do lots of reading rather than engaging in irrelevant things,” he added.“I am actually extremely grateful to my NTIC teachers for putting the pieces of me together, especially in my academics. In short, NTIC is wow. They are and will remain the best. I really appreciate their effort because my story can’t be complete without them.

The Managing Director of the school, Mr. Feyzullah Bilgin, said David’s achievement is the result of his unwavering dedication, hard work, and the unshakable determination he has demonstrated throughout his academic journey. headtopics.com

“It is also a testament to the expertise, guidance, and tireless support of our exceptional educators who have played an integral role in his success. Our teachers are at the heart of our school’s mission, and their contributions are invaluable in shaping bright minds like David.”

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

‘God’s grace all through’ – Nigerian Student smashes record in SATA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

NANS demands justice for Nigerian student killed in PhilippinesThe National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), yesterday, demanded justice for a Nigerian student, Ikechukwu ‘Ikem’ Emmanuel, who was murdered in the Philippines.Vice President, External Affairs of NANS, Babatunde Afeez Akinteye, in a statement yesterday, said the international community must condemn such a gruesome and inhumane act. Read more ⮕

Ethiopian Airlines breaks silence on Nigeria AirThe Nation Newspaper Ethiopian Airlines breaks silence on Nigeria Air Read more ⮕

Adekunle Gold breaks down in tears after observing fans love on stageThe Nation Newspaper Adekunle Gold breaks down in tears after observing fans love on stage Read more ⮕

Lagos govt fumes as restaurant breaks seal after flouting environmental ordersThe Nation Newspaper Lagos govt fumes as restaurant breaks seal after flouting environmental orders Read more ⮕

‘She’s lying and embarrassing us’ — family of Lagos amputee hawker breaks silenceNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕