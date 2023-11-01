Nigeria may miss 2024 deadline for IMO maritime single window implementation

The Executive Order also stated that the new single interface station at each port shall capture, track and record information on all goods arriving and departing from Nigeria and remit captured information to the head of the MDAs and the National Bureau of Statistics on a weekly basis.

Stakeholders in the maritime sector highlighted political will, legal framework and basic technological skills as core issues that must be addressed for Nigeria to embrace the maritime single window system.

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, noted that a robust implementation of the MSW would put the country’s maritime sector at the forefront of regional and continental trade.

Bello-Koko said Nigeria has to look beyond the maritime operators for other service providers whose operations affect port operations, while highlighting power supply, internet facilities, roads, railway, among others.

Adeniyi, who was represented by the Area Controller, Tin Can Island Port, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, argued that MSW should be considered more as an opportunity to embrace more stakeholders in existing digital platforms, even as he encouraged port sector regulators to stick to service delivery rather than revenue generation.

The Director, Consumer Affairs, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Cajetan Agu, said the time has come for the industry stakeholders and operators to set aside their automation in silos for an integrated and synergised single window.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Nigeria’s 2024 Budget: Another grope in the dark?The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: 2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Super Falcons, Cameroon clash in third roundPerennial rivals Nigeria and Cameroon will clash in the third round of the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games, DAILY POST reports.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: PHOTOS: Paris 2024: Super Falcons thrash Ethiopia 4The Nation Newspaper PHOTOS: Paris 2024: Super Falcons thrash Ethiopia 4 - 0

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: 2024 Olympic Qualifier: Super Falcons wallop Ethiopia 4-0A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Paris 2024: Super Falcons thrash Ethiopia 4The Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Paris 2024: Super Falcons thrash Ethiopia 4 - 0

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Paris 2024: Super Falcons thrash Ethiopia 4-0 to book 3rd round ticketThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕