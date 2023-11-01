Paris 2024: Super Falcons thrash Ethiopia 4-0 to book 3rd round ticket

Oshoala made it 3-0 in the 68th minute before Ajibade got her second goal and the Falcons’ fourth in the 72nd minute.The last time the Falcons participated in the Olympics was at Beijing 2008. Napoli celebrated Victor Osimhen’s eight place finish at the Ballon d’Or on Monday, which made him their player to make the top 10 of the rankings, reports football-italia.net.

Super Falcons’ Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, scored twice as Nigeria strolled to a 4-0 defeat of Ethiopia in the second leg of their second-round tie of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games African qualifying series.

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has been nominated for the Nantes Player of the Month award for October. Simon and the other nominees for the award were announced on the club’s X handle. The others are Marcus Mawkus, Pedro Chirivella, and Florent Mollet. The winner will be decided through voting by the club fans. Simon…

