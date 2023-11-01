Ukraine reports most extensive Russian shelling this year

Moscow has fired millions of shells on cities, towns and villages along the frontlines since it launched its offensive last February, reducing several across the eastern part of the country to rubble. Kyiv and the West fear Russia will escalate their attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure ahead of the cold winter — as Moscow did last year.
A Russian drone attack on the southern city of Nikopol meanwhile killed a 59-year-old woman and injured four others, Dnipropetrovsk governor Sergiy Lysak said Wednesday. Hundreds of wounded Gaza residents and foreigners streamed into the border crossing with Egypt Wednesday, the first people set to escape the shattered Palestinian territory in more than three weeks of devastating war with Israel.
A former Presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Tein Jack-Rich has called on political gladiators in Rivers state to sheath their swords and ensure that the crisis rocking the assembly do not escalate to a stage where it can no longer be managed.
On Monday, the head of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, at a United Nations Security Council emergency briefing warned urgent ceasefire is a matter of life and death for millions in the Gaza Strip.
