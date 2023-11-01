The Top 10 Halloween Costumes That Come To Life: A Spooktacular Collection

UK-based distribution company Aya Films is bringing the Nigerian 2023 Oscar submission, 'MAMI WATA,' to cinemas across the UK. This genre-bending tale combines spirituality and inter-generational tensions in the matriarchal ocean village of Iyi, where the West African water deity Mami Wata reigns.
Halloween, a celebration marked by costumes, candies, and ghostly decor, has found its way into the hearts and traditions of people around the world. This enchanting holiday, with its roots in ancient Celtic festivals and Christian customs, has evolved into a beloved modern phenomenon that transcends cultural boundaries. Let us delve into the history of…
GNT Music has unveiled ‘You Do This One’, the latest single and video of talented and dynamic international gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo. ‘You Do This One’ single and video which is from the highly anticipated album, ‘Overwhelming Victory’ also by Mercy Chinwo, embodies the divine excellence of Christ and showcases the immense talent nestled in…
Nissi Ogulu represents something more than just a musician. The 26-year-old singer, visual artist and engineer is a hybrid of guts and talent. Born to the musical family of the Ogulus, the young chanteuse has soared in her own unique halo, shining brightly for the risks she takes.
Kingsley Okwudiri Emeghebo, widely known as Kingsley King, is causing ripples in the global music scene with his latest EP, "Afro Vibes." Since its release on July 28, 2023, this Afrobeat sensation has seen tremendous success, with music lovers worldwide resonating with his unique sound. A Worldwide Hit: "Afro Vibes" immediately caught the attention of…
