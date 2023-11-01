The Top 10 Halloween Costumes That Come To Life: A Spooktacular Collection

UK-based distribution company Aya Films is bringing the Nigerian 2023 Oscar submission, 'MAMI WATA,' to cinemas across the UK. This genre-bending tale combines spirituality and inter-generational tensions in the matriarchal ocean village of Iyi, where the West African water deity Mami Wata reigns.

Halloween, a celebration marked by costumes, candies, and ghostly decor, has found its way into the hearts and traditions of people around the world. This enchanting holiday, with its roots in ancient Celtic festivals and Christian customs, has evolved into a beloved modern phenomenon that transcends cultural boundaries. Let us delve into the history of…

GNT Music has unveiled ‘You Do This One’, the latest single and video of talented and dynamic international gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo. ‘You Do This One’ single and video which is from the highly anticipated album, ‘Overwhelming Victory’ also by Mercy Chinwo, embodies the divine excellence of Christ and showcases the immense talent nestled in…

Nissi Ogulu represents something more than just a musician. The 26-year-old singer, visual artist and engineer is a hybrid of guts and talent. Born to the musical family of the Ogulus, the young chanteuse has soared in her own unique halo, shining brightly for the risks she takes.

Kingsley Okwudiri Emeghebo, widely known as Kingsley King, is causing ripples in the global music scene with his latest EP, "Afro Vibes." Since its release on July 28, 2023, this Afrobeat sensation has seen tremendous success, with music lovers worldwide resonating with his unique sound. A Worldwide Hit: "Afro Vibes" immediately caught the attention of…

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Cinematic Haunts: 5 Films That Embrace the Spirit Of HalloweenThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Halloween: The Evolution Of A Haunting TraditionThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Tinubu appoints APC loyalists as top INEC officialsAt least four of the 10 new RECs are persons with public ties to President Tinubu, the APC and some prominent politicians in his government.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: Ballon d'Or 2023: Messi, Haaland Battle For Top PrizeAccording to reliable football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Lionel Messi is set to receive the top individual honour in world football despite Erling Haaland

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Ballon d’Or: Only three African players make final top 30 ranking as Messi wins awardOnly three African players were included in this year’s Ballon d’Or top 30 final power ranking as Argentina’s Lionel Messi won the prestigious individual prize. The three players are Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Cameroon’s Andre Onana.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: Ensure your trade security as Cardgoal reveals Top 5 Nigeria gift card platformGift card trading platforms are proliferating like never before. In Nigeria, some online platforms allow individuals to convert their gift cards into cash or other digital assets. These platforms offer high-value gift card trading service in exchange for cash or cryptocurrencies.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕