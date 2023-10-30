Tinubu appoints APC loyalists as top INEC officials

At least two new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) appointed by President Bola Tinubu may be card-carrying members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the president’s party, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

The nine nominees were Isah Ehimeakne (Edo), Bamidele Agbede (Ekiti), Jani Bello (Gombe), Taiye Ilayasu (Kwara), Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos), Yahaya Bello (Nasarawa), Mohammed Yalwa (Niger), Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers) and Abubakar Dambo (Zamfara).

However, at least four of the RECs nominated by Mr Tinubu are known to have ties with him, the APC or politicians in his government.Mr Umoren is a member of the APC and a long-time ally of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. headtopics.com

Curiously, on Friday shortly after PREMIUM TIMES reviewed Mr Shaka’s Facebook page where he scribbled some of his thoughts, his profile and posts were removed from the social media platform.had enjoyed political patronage from Mr Tinubu and his allies since 2001. He was appointed chairman of the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board in 2001 when Mr Tinubu governed the state, a position he held until 2015.

Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022) added that the appointees “shall be answerable to the Commission” and “shall hold office for a term of five years from the date of his or her appointment which may be renewable for another term of five years and no more.” headtopics.com

“The appointment of Resident Electoral Commissioners should be divested from the president and given to the Commission at INEC, with powers to hire and fire,” he said at a retreat for members of the Senate in Akwa Ibom State.

In 2021, Mr Buhari’s nomination of Lauretta Onochie, a known member of his party, drew another round of criticisms and condemnations from the public.

BREAKING: Tinubu has appointed APC member as INEC REC, says prominent journalistA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Fiscal federalism: NADECO tasks Tinubu on APC manifesto, el-Rufai panel’s reportWITH the conclusion of the legal battle for the presidency, the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court and urged him to act on the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and recommendations of the Nasir el-Rufai-led panel's on restructuring. Read more ⮕

SWAN Congratulates Tinubu, Wants Sports Development Top Priority In Renewed Hope AgendaThe Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his landmark victory at the Supreme Court. Read more ⮕

“Tinubu won the presidential election convincingly” – APGA tells Atiku, ObiA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Tinubu greets Oba of Lagos at 80The Nation Newspaper Tinubu greets Oba of Lagos at 80 Read more ⮕

Akwa Ibom Gov, Eno congratulates Tinubu over supreme court victoryAkwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, on Friday congratulated President Bola Tinubu over his Supreme Court victory. Governor Eno noted that the victory has put an end to all the litigations against the President's emergence at the February 25, 2023 elections. Read more ⮕