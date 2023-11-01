2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Super Falcons, Cameroon clash in third round

The third round fixture will be played in February, 2024. The Super Falcons have won five and drawn one of their head-to-head meetings against Cameroon. They defeated the Lionesses 1-0 the last time both teams met at the 2022 FIFA Women's Cup of Nations. The overall winners of the third round clash between Nigeria and Cameroon will then have to playoff against the winners of another third round clash between South Africa and Tanzania to book the flight to Paris next summer.

