Nigeria crawling but we’re here to change that narrative, Tinubu tells Scholz

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, October 29, said his administration is determined to change the narrative about a weak and crawling economy by bringing about transformation to governance.He also called for improved cooperation in security, natural resources, education, and democracy among others, with the government of Germany.

The president said the affirmation of his election by the Supreme Court last week Thursday had removed distractions from his focus on moving the country forward, however, welcomed the German government for more cooperation in multiple areas.President Tinubu said: “Nigeria is still crawling, but we are determined to change the narrative and bring about a transformative government in the country.

He also thanked President Tinubu for his role in ECOWAS and called for collaboration in ensuring peace and stability in Africa and the world at large.

