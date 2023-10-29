We‘re suffering, increase our allowance, NYSC members beg FG

A serving corps member in Ogun State, who identified himself as Melekwe Anthony, said: “While the government should be commended for paying Corpers regularly and increasing the monthly allowance from N19,500 to 33,000 naira, I think that our government should do more given current hardship in the country as most of us are starving. to ensure serving our country.

In the same vein another serving corps member in Rivers State, Aniete Essien, said: “The Federal Government is not treating us well. After the increment of minimum wage to N65,000, corpers all over Nigeria were very happy and we were expecting it to be reflected in our monthly allowance but now the Federal Government has failed us and we are not happy.

“My message to the Federal Government is that they should say something and they should try to do what they say, that will help increase our trust in them”. On his part, Nnanna a corps member who has completed six months of his service year in Rivers State, said: “I’m very sad indeed, based on what I’m seeing, they are still paying N33,000 instead of increasing our allowance. Corpers here are going to their PPA (Place of Primary Assignment) almost every day, we are spending money on food and the government is not taking adequate care of us. The N33,000 allowance is not enough to provide our daily bread and it’s not encouraging at all. headtopics.com

Another concerned corper, Daniel said: “I think it’s very bad due to the situation we find ourselves in this country, the inflation has gone up and to be precise especially those of us in Rivers State, with the rate cost of things, have gone up, we are suffering. We are part of Federal Government workers. Since the minimum wage increment has been approved, I don’t see any reason other Federal Government workers will benefit from the increment and corpers should not, it’s very bad.

NYSC deploys 1,691 prospective corps members in Bauchi StateThe National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has deployed 1,691 prospective corps members in Bauchi State for the 2023 Batch ‘C’, Stream 1 orientation exercise. Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, Coordinator of the scheme in Bauchi State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Bauchi that the exercise would begin on Nov. Read more ⮕

How Boko Haram kingpin, family lived in Niger community undetectedFor almost three years, residents of Kolobe Community in Gbeganu area in the outskirt of Minna, Niger State... Read more ⮕

Significance of Wike as FCT ministerNow that the the Supreme Court has confirmed the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s President from May 29, 2023 to May 29, 2027, we have a responsibility to take back our humanity and our country we almost lost to the complex politics of our controversial electoral justice system. Read more ⮕

Conclude election matters before May 29 swearing-inHe said that carrying out the amendment would allow the elected officers to concentrate and immediately hit the ground working. Read more ⮕

NYSC deploys 1,691 prospective corps members in Bauchi StateThe National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has deployed 1,691 prospective corps members in Bauchi State for the 2023 Batch ‘C’, Stream 1 orientation exercise. Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, Coordinator of the scheme in Bauchi State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Bauchi that the exercise would begin on Nov. Read more ⮕