NLC vows to shut down economic activities in Imo over alleged unfair labour treatment

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked workers in Imo state to withdraw their services in protest of alleged unfair labour treatment by the state government.The NLC said there would be a total shutdown of economic activities in the state, saying that all workers from all affiliate unions of the Congress are expected to be on the streets to press home their grievances over alleged non-payment of salaries and other unfair labour treatment against workers in the State.

He lamented that despite repeated efforts to engage in constructive dialogue and reach amicable agreements, “the Imo State Government has become a habitual and serial breaker of these agreements.” Ajaero said: “It has allowed itself to be misled in its belief that the continued use of threats and intimidations would perpetually dissuade Nigerian workers from taking their destinies into their own hands. It is on this note that we want to warn the government of Imo state that we would hold the Governor accountable if anything happens to any worker or trade union leader in the course of this lawful protest.

He accused the state government of repeatedly reneging on agreements, most notably the accord reached on January 9th, 2021, between the Government and Organised Labour. He also accused the state government of vandalisation of the NLC State Secretariat, describing it as a blatant attack on the rights of workers and a violation of the sanctity of their representative. headtopics.com

“The government has persistently shirked its duty to properly implement the N30,000 National Minimum Wage, a critical safeguard for the economic well-being of workers.

