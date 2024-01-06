Niger State Governor Reserves Land for Dry-Season Farming

Mr Tinubu had during his New Year’s speech emphasised the need to invest in agriculture. He also disclosed that his government is targeting to use 500,000 hectares of land for farming this year. “To ensure constant food supply, security and affordability, we will step up our plan to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmlands across the country to grow maize, rice, wheat, millet and other staple crops,” the president had said.

“We launched the dry season farming with 120,000 hectares of land in Jigawa State last November under our National Wheat Development Programme.” In line with this, the Niger State governor claimed that half of the targeted hectares of land had been reserved in his state for dry-season farming. Boasting leadership in the food security initiative of the Tinubu-led government, Mr Bago said: “There are some initiatives we have started we’re about to do a total of 250,000 hectares dry season farming, which we’ve already signed an agreement with some companies for off-take and just to keep him up to speed with what we’re doing in agricultur





