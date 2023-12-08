Benue State House of Assembly Passes Vote of Confidence on Governor Alia

The Benue State House of Assembly, on Friday, passed a vote of confidence on the state governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, and the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Aondona Dajoh. Moving the motion, which led to the confidence vote, the member representing Mata State constituency of Ushongo local government area, Hon. Simon Gabo, stated that since the assumption of office, Governor Alia has embarked on policies and programs that have re-enkindled the confidence of Benue people in governance.

In a statement sent to LEADERSHIP by the chief press secretary to Governor Alia, Mr Tersoo Kula, he stated that Hon. Gabo revealed that within six months in office, Governor Alia has stabilised the payment of salaries to workers and pensions to retirees, total rehabilitation of the dilapidated old Assembly Complex and the completion of some road projects. He said for the governor to do all these within a very short time without borrowing funds from anywhere was an indication that he was utilising state resources effectively and transparently. Seconding the motion, the House Chief Whip, Ho





