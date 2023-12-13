Benue State Governor Assures Quick Return of Lobi Stars to Home Ground

Benue State governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has assured that his administration is working assiduously to ensure quick return of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Lobi Stars, to their traditional home ground, Aper Aku stadium, in Makurdi. Governor Alia gave the assurance when he played host to the president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, inside the state government house in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

Alia who was excited with the official visit of the NFF boss being his first to any state in Nigeria since he assumed office in October 2022, said already plans are on to get the rehabilitation work done on the stadium pitch, insisting that Lobi Stars get back to playing their home matches in Makurdi before the end of the current football season. The Makurdi-based club currently play their home games in Lafia, Nasarawa State after switching from Jos, Plateau State capital where they played their 2022/23 season home matches. "Football is in our genes in Benue Stat





