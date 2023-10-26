Niger: Court determines fate of man who set mother on fire Dec 13

Recall that Jiya, a resident of the Suleja area of the state, on December 20, 2021, visited his biological mother, who lived in Dutsen-Kura, Minna, and set her ablaze using a bottle of petrol while she was cooking in her kitchen. During the interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) of the Niger State Police Command, he confessed to committing the crime, alleging that he killed his mother for intruding into his marital affairs.

She was later transferred to another medical facility, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Previously, he was arraigned before a magistrate court by SCIID operatives on provisional charges while awaiting legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) within the Ministry of Justice for proper prosecution in a competent court.

