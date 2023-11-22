Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria Rejects Plans to Re-float National Shipping Line

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has rejected plans by the Federal Government to re-float the Nigeria National Shipping Line, NNSL, 28 years after its liquidation by the government of Olusegun Obasanjo. The Union argued that, besides not carrying organized Labour along, the benefits of disengaged and other former employees of the defunct NNSL are yet to be paid by the same government that liquidated the national carrier 28 years ago.

Recall that the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, informed the ministry’s first Stakeholders’ Roundtable Engagement on Advancing Sustainable Development in Nigeria’s Marine and Blue Economy sector on Tuesday in Lagos that the ministry plans to re-float the NNSL through a strategic public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement. The President-General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, in a statement, insisted that the fallouts of NNSL liquidation, especially the unpaid benefits of its former employees, must be resolved amicably before any re-floating under whatever guise could be discusse





