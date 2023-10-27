Nigeria Commits To Global Maritime Port Rating

The federal government has restated its renewed commitment to scaling up Nigeria’s port rating in the global maritime space.

He added that, improving Nigeria’s balance of trade which is crucial to strengthening the value of the Naira and creating employment is top of the President’s policy agenda, stressing that, given the pivotal role that the maritime sector plays in actualising the noble objective, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, under his leadership, is determined to equip seafarers and all maritime workers with the enabling tools to tackle and overcome work-related challenges.

He pointed out that the commissioning of the facility is timely and very much in tandem with the economic goals of the present administration.“I must commend the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority for their visionary intervention in transforming this facility, which I was told was in poor condition at the beginning of this year, into a regional best-in-class that it is today,” he said. headtopics.com

“You can be rest assured of my unflinching support towards the implementation of such initiatives. Let me remind all stakeholders that the sustainability of investments such as this rests heavily on how well we maintain them. I hope that the importance of this facility will not be lost on its users,” he said.

“So it makes sense to reserve well-furnished and equipped spaces such as this all over the world for seafarers to unwind and regain psychosocial balance,” he said. “It is essential for this special category of men and women who spend weeks on end holed up with only work mates for company to get on shore to interact and access internet to contact family, seek welfare, to secure medical or psychological support if needed and to have a break from the work environment,” he added. headtopics.com

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

FG renews commitment to scale up port rating in global maritimeThe Nation Newspaper FG renews commitment to scale up port rating in global maritime Read more ⮕

Data Protection: Nigeria Becomes Global Privacy Assembly MemberAnalogously, a crucial metric for evaluating a nation’s level of data protection is the creation of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) pursuant to Read more ⮕

Shipping: Maritime Workers begin nationwide strike Oct. 30The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Wednesday, said members would resume the suspended strike in the shipping sector of the nation’s economy from October 30. Read more ⮕

Maritime workers to commence indefinite strike Oct 30The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) says it would resume its suspended strike in the shipping sector of the nation's economy from October 30. Read more ⮕

Oyebamiji, Ukeyima appointed CEOs of maritime agenciesThe Nation Newspaper Oyebamiji, Ukeyima appointed CEOs of maritime agencies Read more ⮕

UBA joins PCAF Global Core Team to boost accounting standardsThe Nation Newspaper UBA joins PCAF Global Core Team to boost accounting standards Read more ⮕