FAAN Conducts Bomb Threat Simulation Exercise At Lagos Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), on Thursday, said it conducted a full-scale security emergency exercise at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos

In a press statement by the director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, FAAN, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, the exercise was to assess the level of preparedness of the Airport to respond to emergencies.“A bomb threat simulation exercise was carried out to assess the level of preparedness of the Murtala Muhammed Airport to respond to emergencies.

