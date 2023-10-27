Experts Say De-dollarising Economy Will Halt Naira Free Fall

the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to de-dollarise the economy by declaring any local transactions in US dollars illegal.

According to him, the sale of crude oil to local refineries should also be made in Naira rather than in US dollar. “President Bola Tinubu, should have a direct engagement with bank CEOs to generate ideas and use moral suasion to enlist their support for the market reforms. Face the reality that unified exchange rates (not any different than floating the Naira) is a poor policy choice for a structurally defective and weak economy like ours,” he added.

Also speaking, the chief executive officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, said there is no silver bullet in the treatment of the current fate of the naira. However, the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), have asked the CBN to allow BDCs to carry out online dollar operations and Point of Sale (POS) agency as part of measures to boost liquidity in the forex market and ensure exchange rate liquidity. headtopics.com

