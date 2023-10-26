Libya’s Parliament orders out envoys of countries supporting Israel

"We demand that the ambassadors of the states which support the Zionist entity (Israel) in its crimes leave the territory (of Libya) immediately," the statement read.The Libyan parliament on Wednesday, 25 October, requested that ambassadors from countries that “support” Israel in its conflict with

In an announcement posted on its official website, the parliament located in the east, supported by military leader Khalifa Haftar in Libya, which is divided between two opposing administrations, threatened to shut off energy supplies if “massacres” against Palestinians continued.

“If the massacres committed by the Zionist enemy do not stop, we demand that the Libyan government suspend the export of oil and gas to the states that support it,” it said. Libya was torn apart by bloodshed and conflict following the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Since then, the country has been ruled by two opposing groups. The UN recognizes Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s administration in Tripoli, while Mr Haftar – a former army member of Gaddafi’s – runs the government in eastern Libya. headtopics.com

Earlier, Moussa Mahamat, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, said that Israel committed a “war crime” after the fatal attack on the Gaza Strip hospital.

