Israel again bombs hundreds of targets in Gaza Strip

The Israeli Air Force has again bombed numerous targets in the Gaza Strip in the fight against the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement.

As the Israeli military announced on Telegram on Thursday, that its “fighter jets attacked more than 250 terror targets over the previous day’’. These included command centres, tunnel shafts and rocket-launching pads in the middle of residential areas, which had been used to fire on Israeli territory since the beginning of the latest outbreak of hostilities.

Soldiers also hit a Hamas surface-to-air missile launching site in the Khan Younis area in the south of the Gaza Strip, the military said.This was further evidence that Hamas was deliberately using civilian facilities for terror purposes, it said. headtopics.com

According to Hamas members, two long-range rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Haifa in the north and Eilat in the south of Israel on Wednesday. The media reported that, one projectile exploded in the air and the other fell on open ground in the south.Brazil scientists developing new ‘vaccine’ for cocaine addiction

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Israel renews bombing of Hamas positions in Gaza StripA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Israel renews bombing of Hamas positions in the Gaza StripThe Nation Newspaper Israel renews bombing of Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip Read more ⮕

Israel has killed 2,360 children in Gaza StripThe United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said 2,360 children have died in Israel’s counter attacks in the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’ October 7 attacks on southern Israel. The aid group, which spoke of the “relentless attacks”, said 5,364 children have been injured. Read more ⮕

At least 2,360 children killed by Israel in Gaza StripThe Nation Newspaper At least 2,360 children killed by Israel in Gaza Strip – UNICEF Read more ⮕

2,360 children killed by Israel in Gaza StripA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza war: Israel calls for resignation of UN ChiefIsrael has also threatened to deny visa to UN officials. Read more ⮕