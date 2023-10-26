Israel-Gaza War: China vetoes UN draft resolution

"The draft departs from the spirit of previous UN resolutions and embeds the dangerous logic of clash of civilisations and the justification of war.draft resolution regarding the conflict between Israel and Palestine, pointing out that the draft departed from the spirit of previous UN resolutions.

Jun, who is China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, said this in an explanation of the vote. Last Wednesday, a draft resolution, focusing on the humanitarian situation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, emphasised the protection of civilians and was supported by an overwhelming majority of Council members.On Saturday evening, the US introduced a new draft resolution that set aside the consensus of the Council members, and instead included many elements.Many council members, including China, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Brazil, proposed amendments to the text.

“What we oppose is that the draft resolution is evasive on the most urgent issue of ending the hostility. According to Mr Zhang, if a Council resolution is ambiguous on the question of war and peace, and of life and death, it is not only irresponsible but also extremely dangerous. headtopics.com

“What we oppose is that the draft resolution does not call on the parties concerned to stop the indiscriminate and asymmetrical use of force, nor does it call for a thorough investigation into the heinous attacks.

“What we oppose is that the draft resolution selectively avoids referring to the root causes of the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and fails to urge Israel to lift its full siege on Gaza and to rescind the evacuation order for northern Gaza. headtopics.com

“What we oppose is that the draft resolution attempts to establish a new narrative on the Palestinian question, ignoring the fact that the Palestinian territory has been occupied for a long time.“If adopted, it would completely dash the prospect of the two-state solution and plunge the Palestinian and Israeli peoples into a vicious cycle of hatred and confrontation,” the ambassador noted.“Any initiative that contributes to peace will receive China’s staunch support.

