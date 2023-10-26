Impeachment: Ondo deputy governor apologises to Akeredolu

The Ondo State House of Assembly had moved to impeach the deputy governor leading to various interest groups taking sides for and against the move., has apologised to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the negative press and perceived discord between them while the latter was on medical vacation.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State House of Assembly had moved to impeach the deputy governor leading to various interest groups taking sides for and against the move. Mr Aiyedatiwa said there had never been any issue between him and Mr Akeredolu adding that at no time did he undermine the authority of the governor.
“Our beloved state has witnessed a series of events triggered by the health challenges faced by Mr Governor, which gave rise to misunderstandings, misconceptions, assumptions, and insinuations, and exploited by political contenders preparing for the upcoming 2024 gubernatorial election. headtopics.com
“It is with reference to the above that I hereby tender my unreserved apologies to Mr governor and the good people of Ondo state, and I assure that, together, we will both complete this journey with honour, divine guidance and in good health by the grace of God,” he said.
He pledged to continue to maintain decorum in the face of the accusations and called on all political actors to allow peace to reign in the state for the people to enjoy the dividends of democracy. He thanked the national leadership of the APC for its intervention in stopping the impeachment move against him, pledging his commitment to the reconciliation efforts aimed at restoring peace in the state. headtopics.com
“I want to appeal to all the political actors in the state to allow peace so we can all concentrate on the development of our dear state,” he said.