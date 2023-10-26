Police Launch Manhunt For Suspected Killer Of 16 In US Mass Shooting

Dozens more people were reported wounded in the rampage in the small town of Lewiston and in the absence of a formal death toll, local officials estimated the number of fatalities at between 16 and 22.Police said a man named Robert Card, 40, was seen in surveillance footage pointing a semi-automatic rifle with an extended clip as he walked into the bowling alley in Lewiston should be considered armed and dangerous.

“And as soon as I turned and saw it was not a balloon and he was holding a weapon, I just booked it down the lane and I slid basically into where the pins are and climbed up into the machine and was on top of the machines for about 10 minutes until the cops got there,” he told CNN.

Lewiston city councilor, Robert McCarthy told CNN Wednesday night as many as 22 people may have died, but others put the toll at 16. President Joe Biden made calls — stepping away from a state dinner honoring Australia’s prime minister to Maine’s governor, its two senators and a local congressman to offer federal support, the White House said. headtopics.com

Police issued photographs of 40-year-old Card at the bowling alley, where he appears calm and composed as he moves through the doorway with his rifle raised. Sauschuck said officers had located a “vehicle of interest” they had been looking for — a white sport utility vehicle (SUV) — in Lisbon, a town around eight miles (12 kilometers) from Lewiston, where residents had also been warned to stay off the streets.The shooting is one of the deadliest since 2017, when a gunman opened fire on a crowded music festival in Las Vegas, killing about 60 people.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »