Lagos State Authority Clarifies Residential Use Only in Ikeja GRA

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has said that Ikeja GRA is strictly for residential purposes as the law forbids the development of event centers in the area. LASPPPA general manager, Kehinde Osinaike, said in a statement on Tuesday that the Revised Ikeja Model City Plan clearly outlines the land-use zoning of Ikeja GRA as strictly residential, and as a result, it is mandated to only permit residential developments in the area.

“This clarification becomes important in view of the baseless claim by a developer that LASPPPA sealed the site of his ongoing construction of an event centre at Ikeja GRA for personal reasons,” Osinaike state





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sanwo-Olu Signs Executive Order 3, To Inaugurate Financial Centre CouncilGovernor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State signed Executive Order 3 on Friday at Ikeja to establish the Lagos International Financial Centre (LIFC) Council.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

JUST IN: Lagos Deputy Governor Hamzat Storms Court for Lagos Guber Election AppealA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

The Delborough’ Lagos will boost tourism in Lagos, NigeriaHis Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II, Oniru of Iruland) has said that the newest and most luxurious hotel in Africa, The Delborough Lagos to be officially commissioned in coming weeks, would attract tourism to Nigeria and Lagos in particular.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

'The Delborough' Lagos 'll Boost Tourism In Lagos, Nigeria — Oba LawalThe Oniru of Iruland, HRM Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II), has said that the newest and most luxurious hotel in Africa, The Delborough Lagos to

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

AMAA 2023: Tobi Bakre, Nse Ikpe Etim, others win big (FULL WINNERS LIST)The 2023 edition of the film awards ceremony was held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, with Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau, and Richard Ato Turkson as hosts.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

BREAKING: Lagos state govt signs $1.35 billion deal for 4th mainland bridge, othersA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »