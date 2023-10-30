AMAA 2023: Tobi Bakre, Nse Ikpe Etim, others win big (FULL WINNERS LIST)

Other highlights of the show include the moving tribute to the late founder of AMAA, Peace Marie Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe, who passed away in January 2023.

The touching tribute left several members of the Anyiam-Osigwe clan teary, as well as AMAA jury members, attendees, and other film practitioners. Speaking at the event, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, a director of the board of AFA owners of AMAA, promised that the family will continue with the legacies of the late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who impacted the African film industry and filmmakers before her passing away.

He stressed that the preparation for the 20th edition of AMAA has begun and promised to continue partnerships that have been created and made since the inception of the continental film award. The continental awards ceremony also had performances from Nigeria Idol’s superstar, Zadok, who left the attendees and guests asking for more with his sterling performance.Also flying the Nigerian flag high with films by Nigerians, Jude Idada’s ‘Kofa’ won the Film by an African Abroad category. headtopics.com

Cameroonian documentary film ‘Le Spectre de Boko Haram’ also won the Best Documentary, while ‘Lions’ and ‘Jabari’ won the Best Short Film and Best Animation categories. Another night highlight was the honour given to veteran actor Charles Olumo, aka Agbako. He was honoured with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to Nigeria’s film industry as an actor with over 50 years of experience.

The event had in attendance incumbent Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture in Lagos state, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, former commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Pharmacist Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, George Anyiam-Osigwe, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, and Kite Anyiam-Osigwe. headtopics.com