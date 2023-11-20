Governors Defend Financial Activities Amid Criticisms

Five governors battling with public criticisms over alleged misapplication of public funds yesterday defended the financial activities of their administrations. (Osun) denied the allegations of unscrupulous spending brought up against them in social media posts after scrutiny of their state budgets. Sanwo-Olu clarified his administration’s procurement record released by the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA).

He assured Lagosians of impactful governance, noting that his administration will continue to welcome criticism so as to further improve on governance in the state. Sanwo-Olu, while appreciating critics of the document, said the state will continue to publish its spending and keep it open for public scrutiny. The governor spoke at the Commissioning of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) Building, PWD Ikeja. In a footage shared on his “X” handle by Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant to the state governor, Sanwo-Olu said: “We are committed, responsible and transparent. We don’t have problem with anybody, or any individual





