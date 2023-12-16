High Level of Corruption Found in Nigeria, Calls for Change of Attitude

It is observed from the survey that corruption has become so pervasive that Nigerians need to embark on a change of attitude, change of mindset and change of behaviour. The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) says there is a high level of corruption across various sectors in the three arms of government and private sector.

The Provost of the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, Tunde Babawale, a professor, said this at the validation meeting of the Nigeria Corruption Index (NCI) Survey in Abuja. Mr Babawale said that the findings put corruption level within the legislative, judicial, and executive arms of government and private sector at 42 per cent between 2022 and 2023





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Corruption in Nigeria: A National CancerThe article discusses the prevalence of corruption in Nigeria and its impact on the nation's development. It highlights the growing proportions of corruption and the lack of hope for redemption. The author uses the case of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to illustrate the extent of corruption in the country.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

High Expectations for New Head of TETFUND in NigeriaNigerians from various sectors express high hopes and expectations for the appointment of Arch. S.T Echono as the head of TETFUND, emphasizing the need for transformation and understanding of the terrain.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Former EFCC Chairman Calls for Vigorous Approach to Fight Against CorruptionFormer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has called for a vigorous and wholistic approach to the fight against corruption in the country, saying it is a major impediment to our collective progress as a nation.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Former EFCC Chairman Calls for Vigorous Approach to Fight Against CorruptionFormer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has called for a vigorous and holistic approach to the fight against corruption in the country, saying it is a major impediment against collective national progress.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former Minister Wanted by EFCC for Corruption and ForgeryThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former minister Olu Agunloye wanted in an alleged case of corruption and forgery. The public notice urges anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the EFCC offices.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Chief Judge Approves Redeployment of 94 Judges in Federal High CourtThe Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has approved the redeployment of 94 judges across Federal High Court divisions in the country. The redeployment aims to boost manpower and optimize the distribution of judicial officers following the recent appointment of 23 new judges.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »