Former EFCC Chairman Calls for Vigorous Approach to Fight Against Corruption

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has called for a vigorous and wholistic approach to the fight against corruption in the country, saying it is a major impediment to our collective progress as a nation.

Magu made this known on Saturday during the conferment of a doctoral fellow on him by the General Yakubu Gowon-led think tank Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa (IGLSA) at the African University of Science & Technology, in Abuja. Former President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 10, 2020, approved the suspension of Magu as acting Chairman of the EFCC. The development was contained in a statement issued by Umar Gwandu, the spokesperson to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Friday.Malami added that the suspension was to allow for unhindered inquiry by the former President of the Court of Appeal (PCA), Justice Isa Salami- who led the Presidential Investigation Pane





