High Expectations for New Head of TETFUND in Nigeria

Since the establishment of the foremost Educational Intervention agency in Nigeria, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) thirteen years ago, there has never been high hopes and expectations from Nigerians across board in the appointment of persons to head the agency like the appointment of Arch. S.T Echono.

From boardroom directors to captains of industries, to vice Chancellors, Provost, Rectors and critical stakeholders in the education sector, down to fishermen in the creeks of the Niger delta, to the farmers in the Benue Valley up to the Sahel and even cattle rearers in the northern part of the Nigeria, all have continued to express their expectations towards setting an agenda for the Executive Secretary since he assumed office a year and six months ago. Going by the voices aired by all and sundry, it is a testament to the fact that the agency is indeed at a critical juncture in fulfilling its mandate and requires a man that understands the terrain to bring the needed transformatio





