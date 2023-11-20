HEAD TOPICS

Former EFCC Chairman Calls for Vigorous Approach to Fight Against Corruption

Former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has called for a vigorous and holistic approach to the fight against corruption in the country, saying it is a major impediment against collective national progress.

Magu made this known on Saturday during the conferment of a doctoral fellow on him by the General Yakubu Gowon-led think tank Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa (IGLSA) at the African University of Science & Technology, Abuja. Former President Muhammadu Buhari had, on July 10, 2020, approved the suspension of Magu as acting EFCC chairman. The development was contained in a statement issued by Umar Gwandu, the spokesperson to Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami. Malami had accused Magu of alleged involvement in corruption and insubordinatio

