Governor's request to suspend Chief Judge declined by NJC

Governor Adeleke had sought the NJC's permission to swear in the next most senior judge in the state as the Acting Chief Judge of the state, after purportedly suspending Mrs Ojo from office in November. The NJC rather insisted that Adepele Ojo, who was purportedly suspended from office by the governor, remained the Chief Judge of the state, a decision the council took as part of its resolutions during its two-day meeting which ended on Thursday.

Mr Adeleke had sought the NJC's permission to swear in the next most senior judge in the state as the Acting Chief Judge of the state, after purportedly suspending Mrs Ojo from office in November. But in its stance on the issue on Thursday, the NJC said that during its meeting, it "considered and declined the request of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State requesting its permission to swear in the next most senior judge in the state in an acting capacity, following allegations levelled against Hon. Justice Adepele Ojo, Chief Judge, Osun State and the resolution of the State House of Assembly to suspend hi





