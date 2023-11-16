Court restrains Osun State Governor from removing Chief Judge and Secretary of Judicial Service Commission

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) has restrained Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke from removing the state's Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, and the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSCN). The orders were granted following separate suits filed by Ojo and Obidiya, both represented by counsel Oladipo Olasope, challenging Adeleke's decision to remove them from their positions.

