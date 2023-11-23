Federal High Court Chief Judge Approves Redeployment of 94 Judges

To boost manpower and optimise distribution of judicial officers following the recent appointment of 23 jurists, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has approved the redeployment of 94 judges across all divisions. Deadline for the new postings is January 8, 2024.

A statement from the CJ’s office indicated that the transfers…To boost manpower and optimise distribution of judicial officers following the recent appointment of 23 jurists, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has approved the redeployment of 94 judges across all divisions.A statement from the CJ’s office indicated that the transfers were necessitated by “the appointment of 23 new judges and other imperatives.”The statement reads: “All the judges affected by this posting should report at their duty stations before the date of resumption from the 2023 Christmas vacation, being January, 2024.” As part of efforts to foster and promote the game of chess at the grassroots, the second Israel Nwanganga Invitational Chess event for juniors aged 15 and under, sponsored by M





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chief Judge Approves Redeployment of 94 Judges in Federal High CourtThe Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has approved the redeployment of 94 judges across Federal High Court divisions in the country. The redeployment aims to boost manpower and optimize the distribution of judicial officers following the recent appointment of 23 new judges.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Federal High Court loses judgeThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

FCTA will support you – Wike assures Federal High Court judgesMinister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike said the survival of democracy in Nigeria is dependent on the judiciary playing its role.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Federal Government suspends planned deduction from IGR of federal universitiesThe Federal Government has announced the suspension of the planned deduction of 40 per cent from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of federal universities. The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 75th Anniversary and 2023 Convocation Ceremonies of the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, held at the International Conference Centre, disclosed that the Ministry of Finance has been directed to ensure that the policy does not come into effect. Tinubu reiterated the commitment of his administration to the education sector in line with the 2030 education agenda of the government and African Union goal 2063. He said: “We know that this law was enacted in 2020 and the circular was issued in 2021, but this is not a good time for such a policy

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Appeal Court orders bye-election for Birniin Kudu, Buji federal constituency in JigawaThe appeal court sitting in Abuja has affirmed the ruling of the lower court that declared the 2023 election in the Birnin Kudu/Buji federal constituency of Jigawa State inconclusive.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Court restrains Osun State Governor from removing Chief Judge and Secretary of Judicial Service CommissionThe National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) has restrained Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke from removing the state's Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, and the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSCN). The orders were granted following separate suits filed by Ojo and Obidiya, both represented by counsel Oladipo Olasope, challenging Adeleke's decision to remove them from their positions.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »