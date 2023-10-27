Diri commends INEC for obeying court order disqualifying Sylva

Diri, who is seeking a second term in office on the platform of PDP, was on a campaign tour of Sagbama Local Government Area (LGA) on Wednesday.
He spoke while inaugurating projects in Bolou-Orua, Toru-Orua, Angalabiri, Ebedebiri and Ofoni communities in Tarakiri Clan in the LGA. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects inaugurated included a road with a bridge in Angalabiri, Ebedebiri Town Hall.The governor promised to do more, if re-elected into office on November 11.
Addressing the large crowd of party faithful and supporters, he said: “If I and my deputy are not working together, we could not have achieved the projects we are inaugurating today.“They even went as far as deroofing the office of the deputy governor.Bayelsa Labour Party leaders reaffirm Eradiri as party's only candidate headtopics.com
“That is why as they themselves said that they would never contest for the office of governor, God has answered their prayers. “So, today, the news is that INEC has published the names of those who are eligible to contest in the upcoming election.“I wish to commend INEC for standing on the side of justice,” he said.
Also, a former lawmaker and acting Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr Peter Akpe, who hails from Ebedebiri Community, said that APC had no presence in Tarakiri Clan.He said: “While going round, meeting with my people, the response I get is that they can see the projects embarked on and completed by the Douye Diri-led administration, scattered across all the communities in Tarakiri Clan. headtopics.com
"The people are aware that the candidate of the opposition party is not going anywhere as far as this election is concerned," he said.
