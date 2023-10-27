Diri commends INEC for obeying court order disqualifying Sylva

Diri, who is seeking a second term in office on the platform of PDP, was on a campaign tour of Sagbama Local Government Area (LGA) on Wednesday.

He spoke while inaugurating projects in Bolou-Orua, Toru-Orua, Angalabiri, Ebedebiri and Ofoni communities in Tarakiri Clan in the LGA. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects inaugurated included a road with a bridge in Angalabiri, Ebedebiri Town Hall.The governor promised to do more, if re-elected into office on November 11.

Addressing the large crowd of party faithful and supporters, he said: “If I and my deputy are not working together, we could not have achieved the projects we are inaugurating today.“They even went as far as deroofing the office of the deputy governor.Bayelsa Labour Party leaders reaffirm Eradiri as party's only candidate headtopics.com

“That is why as they themselves said that they would never contest for the office of governor, God has answered their prayers. “So, today, the news is that INEC has published the names of those who are eligible to contest in the upcoming election.“I wish to commend INEC for standing on the side of justice,” he said.

Also, a former lawmaker and acting Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr Peter Akpe, who hails from Ebedebiri Community, said that APC had no presence in Tarakiri Clan.He said: “While going round, meeting with my people, the response I get is that they can see the projects embarked on and completed by the Douye Diri-led administration, scattered across all the communities in Tarakiri Clan. headtopics.com

“The people are aware that the candidate of the opposition party is not going anywhere as far as this election is concerned,” he said.EFCC confronts Emefiele with multiple charges

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

INEC obeys court order, removes APC's Sylva from list of Bayelsa guber candidatesNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Bayelsa poll: INEC excludes Sylva’s name from candidates listThe Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has excluded the name of the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Timipre Sylva, from the final list of candidates for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State. Read more ⮕

Bayelsa Election: Sylva's Name Missing In Amended Candidates' List By INECThe name of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva Read more ⮕

Bayelsa guber: Delisting Sylva is premature, you're preempting our appeal, APC tells INECNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Sylva’s lawyer writes INEC, seeks withdrawal of amended candidates’ listMr Ahmed Raji, SAN, has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding immediate withdrawal of the amended list of candidates released for the poll. Read more ⮕

JUST IN: APC Candidate Sylva Writes INEC, Demands Withdrawal of Candidates List for Bayelsa ElectionA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕