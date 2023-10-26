Bayelsa Election: Sylva's Name Missing In Amended Candidates' List By INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission yesterday, released an amended list of candidates for the election without his name included.
Justice Donatus Okorowo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, had in a judgement about two weeks ago disqualified Sylva, a former governor of the state from contesting the election. Not satisfied with the judgment, Sylva approached the Court of Appeal, through his lawyer, Dr Ahmed Raji (SAN) to challenge the decision of the court.But while the appeal is pending, INEC released a list of candidates for the election without the inclusion of Sylva’s name.In a letter to the commission, through Dr Raji, dated October 25, Sylva described the decision of the electoral umpire as prejudicial.
Sylva said he received the publication from INEC with rude shock and added that the judgement the commission acted upon had already been appealed against at the Court of Appeal. Raji said in the letter, “We are the Solicitors to the Chief Sylva Timipre, the Appellant in the above appeal and we have his firm instruction to write this letter to respectfully demand for the immediate withdrawal of the amended list in so far as it concerns Bayelsa State. headtopics.com
"It is our humble prayers that the Commission should as matter of urgency withdraw and suspend the said Amendment No. 1, with respect to Bayelsa State and allow the due process of law to prevail."