FirstBank marks corporate responsibility, sustainability week

In furtherance of its leading role in promoting socio-economic development, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider, has announced the commencement of its Annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Week.

For the past seven years, FirstBank colleagues and customers come together to participate in global annual volunteer (Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness) SPARK initiative, to give back to and foster positive change within the communities where they live and work. This has seen an impact of over 200,000 lives across eight countries, over 103 charities supported as well as over 121,015 volunteer hours achieved.

The activities of the 2023 edition, which is scheduled for 23 to 28 October 2023, include Tree Planting, Women Empowerment, SPARK Schools Engagement, Orphanage Homes, the less privileged engagement, and Kind Comments Day. headtopics.com

Additionally, in line with FirstBank’s commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG) of women empowerment, the Bank will support cancer foundations focused on women and skills acquisition for women on 25 and 26 October 2023. As a member of UN Women, FirstBank employs the relevant women empowerment tools to empower women internally and externally as well as partner with International Women Society to drive skills acquisition.

Rounding off the 2023 CR&S Week will be visits to Orphanage Homes, the less privileged engagement which will hold on 28 October 2023. Orphanages, including the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs), will be visited in six geo-political zones in Nigeria as well as other SSA markets. headtopics.com

“At FirstBank, we are committed to promoting the culture of kindness as it continues to engender positive relationships with our host communities. By making kindness a way of life, we build stronger communities, foster empathy, and create a positive ripple effect that extends far beyond this week, said Ms. Folake Ani-Mumuney, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications for FirstBank.

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Avoid the banana peels that fell PDP, Lukman warns APCThe Nation Newspaper Avoid the banana peels that fell PDP, Lukman warns APC Read more ⮕

JUST IN: 18 passengers escape death on Lagos-Ibadan highwayThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: 18 passengers escape death on Lagos-Ibadan highway Read more ⮕

Tinubu appoints nine new REC for INECThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu appoints nine new REC for INEC Read more ⮕

I got married in secret, divorced in secret – Comedian Mark AngelThe Nation Newspaper I got married in secret, divorced in secret - Comedian Mark Angel Read more ⮕

Obaseki: Nigeria will be in deeper trouble if we don’t cut wasteThe Nation Newspaper Obaseki: Nigeria will be in deeper trouble if we don’t cut waste Read more ⮕

Tinubu launches 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance emblemThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu launches 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance emblem Read more ⮕