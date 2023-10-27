Liverpool Thump Toulouse As Brighton Get First Win In Europe

They are five points clear of Toulouse and Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, who grabbed two late goals to overcome LASK of Austria 2-1.

Four-time European champions Ajax are languishing one spot off the foot of the Eredivisie, and fell behind at the Amex Stadium just before half-time to Joao Pedro’s tap-in.Ansu Fati rolled in a second for the hosts early in the second half to leave Roberto De Zerbi’s men a point adrift of Group B leaders Marseille.

Stankovic hit a pass right to Vitinha and then wrestled the Portuguese forward to the ground, conceding a penalty and earning himself a red card. Lucas Paqueta volleyed in late consolation for the Hammers, who remain top of Group A on six points from three matches. headtopics.com

The Scottish side are third in Group C, led by Real Betis who won 1-0 away to Aris Limassol thanks to an Ayoze Perez goal. Roma made it three wins from three in Group G, Edoardo Bove and Romelu Lukaku on target in a 2-0 victory over Slavia Prague.

