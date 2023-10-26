Delisting our Bayelsa governorship candidate is premature

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says delisting its candidate, Timipre Sylva, from the list of governorship candidates for the 11 November Bayelsa governorship election by the“The attention of the APC has been drawn to the updated list of gubernatorial candidates for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa by INEC, which excluded our candidate’s name, Chief Timipre Sylva.

“Our candidate and party promptly appealed that judgment and brought other processes seeking a stay of the judgment’s execution.“Recognising the extreme urgency of the matter, the Court of Appeal granted an order of accelerated hearing of the matter now fixed for definite hearing on Friday, October 27,” Mr Morka said.

He said that delisting APC’s candidate in the circumstances as INEC had done, was clearly premature and could preempt the outcome of the valid appeal in the matter. Mr Morka expressed confidence that the party’s candidate would be victorious both at the Court of Appeal and at the poll. headtopics.com

Mr Okorowo ruled that Mr Sylva, having been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as governor of Bayelsa would breach the 1999 constitution as amended if allowed to contest again.

