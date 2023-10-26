INEC delisting our Bayelsa guber candidate is premature

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to the updated list of gubernatorial candidates for the Nov. 11 governorship election in Bayelsa by INEC, which excluded our candidate’s name, Chief Timipre Sylva. “This action by INEC may not be unconnected with the High Court judgement of October 9, which disqualified Chief Timipre Sylva as the candidate of our party. “Our candidate and party promptly appealed that judgment and brought other processes seeking a stay of the judgment’s execution.

He said that delisting APC’s candidate in the circumstances as INEC had done was clearly premature and could preempt the outcome of the valid appeal in the matter. He said that removing the party’s candidate from the list of governorship contestants in Bayelsa would foist a situation of helplessness on the appellate court, the candidate and the party should the appeal succeed. Morka urged INEC to withdraw its amendment under reference in the interest of fairness.

