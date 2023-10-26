FIFA Ranking: Eagles stay 40th despite first friendly match victory in five years

. This came after the Eagles won a friendly match for the first time in almost five years after defeating Mozambique 3-2 on 16 October in Portugal.

There were “No fewer than 165 international matches contested earlier this month, with FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers, encounters in the preliminary rounds of continental competitions, and Concacaf Nations League clashes among the highlights.

The reason for the non-movement of the Eagles could be that the CAF 2028 FIFA World Cup qualifiers don’t kick off until November, when wins would count for more on the ranking table. “The sole CONMEBOL country never to have reached the FIFA World Cup, Venezuela (49th, up 4), currently sit fourth in the qualifiers for the 2026 edition. headtopics.com

The Eagles return to competitive action on 16 November against Lesotho, followed by an away trip to Zimbabwe on 19 November.

