AKTH Staff Cooperative Society's Assets Hit N1bn

The cooperative society has a membership strength of 1,844 members, cutting across all cadres in the tertiary health facility.

This was disclosed by the President of the Cooperative Society, Kabiru Abba Yakasai, while addressing members at its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the premises of AKTH in Kano on Wednesday. “We are delighted to note that our cooperative society has grown in leaps and bounds and has been the leading cooperative society in Kano State, with membership strength of 1,844 that cut across all cadres in the hospital with a total asset of N1,055,481,008:44 as at March 31, 2023,” he declared.

“I will have a meeting with the management to see how we can boost this cooperative to boost their activities and support them,” the Commissioner said. The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Hospital, Prof. Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe, who was represented by Prof. Awwal Umar Gadija, chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, described the cooperative society as an excellent initiative that has been supporting the lives and welfare of the workers of the hospital. headtopics.com

He also called on the management of the group to always remain transparent with the affairs of the cooperative society. “I want to encourage you to imbibe the habit of saving something from your incomes, which will surely benefit you in the future.

"I want the leaders of the cooperative society to be very transparent and provide members with all the necessary information about the cooperative to avoid suspicion," he stated.

