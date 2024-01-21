Coach Peseiro speaks on planned approach for Guinea-Bissau game

Still left with one more group game to play against bottom-placed Guinea-Bissau, coach Peseiro in this interview in Abidjan speaks on his planned approach for Monday’s game. Still left with one more group game to play against bottom-placed Guinea Bissau, coach Peseiro in this interview in Abidjan with PREMIUM TIMES and other journalists speaks on his planned approach for Monday’s game and why the Super Eagles must win.

Question: You played a very defensive game against Cote d’Ivoire, parking the bus as we call it here. Did you get a call from Jose Mourinho on your tactics against the Elephants?: I am a friend of Mourinho, even when the NFF was trying to hire me, someone from the board spoke with Mourinho. Of course, he is my friend but in this kind of situation I can’t send a message to Mourinho but he is my good friend and a good coach too. Question: How did you feel after the win over Cote d’Ivoire, did you feel a big relief because you silenced a whole nation?: I don’t like dwelling too much on a win in an ongoing tournamen





