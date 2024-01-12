Super Eagles' Coach Believes Beating Equatorial Guinea Will Set Team Up for Success

Super Eagles’ Coach, Jose Peseiro, believes that beating Equatorial Guinea will set his team up for a great championship at the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, tomorrow. The Super Eagles arrived in Abidjan on Wednesday and set out preparing for the opening game against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

The team did no tactical training on Wednesday, as the coaches allowed the players to loosen up, but they returned to the Ecole Nationale De La Police training ground yesterday by 4.00 p.m. to continue plotting their strategy for Sunday’s game. Speaking on their first training session in Abidjan, Peseiro said: “The training today was for recovery after the long trip, presentations, CAF meetings and the videos for everybody. Because of that we couldn’t do tactical and conditioning training to recover well for tomorrow’s practice





