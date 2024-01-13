2023 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off with Guinea Bissau vs Cote d’Ivoire

The much-awaited 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament will get underway this Saturday with Guinea Bissau battling hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the opener at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan in Group A. This will be the first encounter between the two West African sides at the biggest soccer showpiece in Africa and Cote d’Ivoire’s 100th AFCON game. The hosts will be looking to celebrate reaching the century with a strong performance in front of their own fans.

Cote d’Ivoire have previously participated at AFCON 24 times, a number only bettered by Egypt (25) and crowned champions twice, in 1992 and 2015. Both finals, which were against Ghana, finished 0-0 after extra-time, then going to penalties. The 1992 final was the first major international final penalty shootout in which every player for both teams took a spot kick. Cote d’Ivoire’s last AFCON appearance was again decided by a shootout after a goalless draw, but one which they were on the wrong end of, losing 5-4 to Egypt in the round of 1





