Northern Groups Warn EFCC Against Bias in Corruption Investigations

Two prominent Northern groups have issued a strong warning to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against what they perceive as a bias against Northern politicians in recent corruption investigations. The Northern Elders Progressive Forum (NEPF) and the Northern Professionals Development Group (NPDG) expressed their concerns in a joint communique following a two-day meeting on national issues.

The groups took specific issue with a recent report in the PUNCH newspaper, titled “EFCC Revives 13 Ex-Governors’ N772bn Fraud Cases,” which listed several Northern politicians among those facing corruption allegations. The communique, signed by NEPF Chairman Dr. Usman Sani and read by NPDG Secretary Comrade Yusuf Abubakar Dingiyadi, stated, “We are dismayed with the recent reports and publication by the PUNCH Newspaper titled EFCC revives 13 ex-govs N772 bn fraud cases in which it published names of certain political leaders, and individuals with alleged accusations of amassing public wealth illegally without recourse to the due process and rule of la





