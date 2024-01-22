Nigerian Vice Chancellors to Resist Extortion Scheme by Lawmakers

Vice chancellors of public universities in Nigeria are gearing up to fiercely resist what they consider a new extortion scheme by some members of a committee of the House of Representatives to shake them down. The face-off between the vice-chancellors and the lawmakers concerns the N683 billion 2024 intervention fund the federal government recently approved for the nation’s publicly-owned tertiary institutions, PREMIUM TIMES can exclusively report.

The fund-starved public schools are expected to get a respite with this intervention which is twice the N320 billion they got in 2023. Yet, experts believe the fund is a drop in the ocean due to the enormous needs of the institutions. The sharing formula shows that each university will get N1.9 billion comprising N1.6 billion annual direct disbursement and N250 million from zonal intervention fund. Each polytechnic will get N1.1 billion; N1 billion as annual direct disbursement and N150 million from zonal intervention fund. On their part, each of the colleges of education will get N1.3 billion each. While N





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vice President Launches Expanded National MSME Clinic in MakurdiVice President Kashim Shettima launched the Expanded National MSME Clinic in Makurdi, marking the first stop on a nationwide journey to empower small and medium-sized businesses.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Vice President Shettima assures protection of rights for all NigeriansVice President Kashim Shettima assures that the rights of all Nigerians, regardless of their religious and ethnic beliefs, will be protected under the current administration. Lamido Sanusi II urges Nigerians to support the Tinubu administration to move the country forward. Shettima emphasizes the importance of inclusivity and respect for religious freedom in a diverse society.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria's Vice President Urges African Leaders to Increase GDPNigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has implored African leaders to work towards ramping up the total $3.1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of countries on the continent, amounting to a paltry three per cent of the overall global GDP.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Vice President Launches Expanded National MSME Clinic in MakurdiVice President Kashim Shettima launched the Expanded National MSME Clinic in Makurdi, marking the first stop on a nationwide journey to empower small and medium-sized businesses. The clinic aims to break down barriers and provide crucial resources for MSMEs. The rollout will cover several states and culminate in the National MSME Awards in Abuja.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Controversy over National Secretary Position in Nigerian Political PartyThere is a dispute over the national secretary position in a Nigerian political party between Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye, after Anyanwu's loss in the Imo State governorship election.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Victor AD: The Rising Star of Nigerian MusicVictor AD has emerged as a prominent figure in Nigerian music with his unique musicianship and relatable grassroots stories. His breakout song, Wetin we gain, brought hope to Nigerians and he has since gained popularity with hits like Tire You featuring Davido. Victor AD is now a household name in Afrobeats.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »