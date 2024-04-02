Candidate Resigns from Young Peoples Party, Cites Equity and Gov Soludo's Performance

Candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) in the 2023 National Assembly election for the Idemili Federal Constituency, Stanley Okeke, has resigned his membership YPP, citing the need for equity and the performance of Gov Soludo in Anambra as the major reason for his resignation.

Okeke disclosed this during a meeting with his supporters and allies across the Idemili Federal Constituency, which was held at his country home in Nkpor, Anambra State

