Nigerian telecom union threatens indefinite strike over unresolved issues with Huawei sub-contractors

The Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has threatened to begin an indefinite strike on April 4. The union announced this in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Mr Okonu Abdullahi, on Tuesday. Abdullahi said that the union resolved to go on strike because of the alleged unresolved issues between the union and sub-contractors linked with Huawei Technologies Nigeria Ltd.

The sub-contractors to Huawei include Reime Group, All Streamenergy Solutions Ltd., Uppercrest Ltd., Tyllium Nigeria Ltd. and Specific Tools and Techniques Ltd

